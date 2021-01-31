Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Up 7.1% This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

