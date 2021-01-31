RED Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. RED has a market capitalization of $423,102.02 and approximately $20,879.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00390810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000245 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

