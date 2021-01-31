Redd 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

