ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.58 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 131.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.31 or 0.99765224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.01082011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00307330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00194957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00030913 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

