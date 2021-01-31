RedFOX Labs [old] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

