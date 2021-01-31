Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Hits $41.97 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Reef has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $58.49 million and $41.97 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

