Refereum Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.98 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.