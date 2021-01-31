reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 50.4% Lower This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $330,670.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.