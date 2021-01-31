Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

