Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

