renBTC Market Cap Reaches $540.66 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $540.66 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $32,784.79 or 0.99883822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,491 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

