Render Token Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $40,647.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

