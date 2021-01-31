Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $130,084.76 and approximately $83.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

