Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.