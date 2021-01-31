Request (REQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $37.81 million and $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

