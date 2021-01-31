Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (CHRW, DGEAF, EJTTF, FBIZ, JCI, LSI, LSTR, ROP, SBUX)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, January 31st:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

