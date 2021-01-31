Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (CHRW, DGEAF, EJTTF, FBIZ, JCI, LSI, LSTR, ROP, SBUX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, January 31st:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

