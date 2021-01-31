Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 10,258 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in STORE Capital by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in STORE Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

