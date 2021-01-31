Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 279,943 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,943 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Perspecta worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

