Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $12,478,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

NYSE:LAD opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $353.46.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

