Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.05 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of TEGNA worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 255,628 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 962,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 836,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.