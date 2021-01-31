Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.14 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. FMR LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

