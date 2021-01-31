Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.83 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

