Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.