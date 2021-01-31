Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 22,254 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $239.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

