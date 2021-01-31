Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.