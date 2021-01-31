Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

