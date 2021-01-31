Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,878 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of AECOM worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in AECOM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AECOM by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in AECOM by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $50.10 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.