Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,739 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 143.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 119.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

