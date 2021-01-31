Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,899 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

FOXA opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

