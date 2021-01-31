Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 847,379 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of KR opened at $34.50 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.70%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.