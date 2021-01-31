Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 96,636 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,636 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

