Revain (REV) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.73 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Revain has a total market cap of $991.25 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

