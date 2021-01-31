Reviewing American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American River Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $27.36 million 2.80 $5.50 million $0.94 13.74 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.79 $29.22 million $1.69 11.15

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American River Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American River Bankshares and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 22.23% 7.35% 0.82% South Plains Financial 17.10% 11.96% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats American River Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

