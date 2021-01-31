Reviewing California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) & QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California Resources and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.57 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than QEP Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California Resources and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources has a consensus target price of $1.74, indicating a potential downside of 39.04%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats California Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

