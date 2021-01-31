Reviewing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -48.26% -553.81% -5.65%

1.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $22.50 million 3.59 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -75.22

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kona Grill and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

