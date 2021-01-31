Reviewing Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A EHang -21.96% -12.68% -8.33%

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EHang $17.50 million 201.12 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -53.95

Great Lakes Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Lakes Aviation and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 78.90%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

