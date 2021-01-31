REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. REVV has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and $1.33 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.