Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is PGGM Investments’ 10th Largest Position

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 6.78% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $412,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.