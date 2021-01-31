Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 6.78% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $412,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

