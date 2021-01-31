RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.50 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $6.65 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

