RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $372.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

