ROAD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $219,980.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ROAD has a market cap of $147,057.69 and $219,980.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00133336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038066 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

Buying and Selling ROAD

