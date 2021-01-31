Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 154,374 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 110,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

