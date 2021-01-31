Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 30,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of TransUnion worth $41,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.