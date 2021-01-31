Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 96,006 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $242.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

