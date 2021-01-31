Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,433,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,159,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.43% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

APi Group stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

