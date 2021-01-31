Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 221,533 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

