Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $44,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.