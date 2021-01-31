Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

