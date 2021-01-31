Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,315 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $45,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

